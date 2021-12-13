Companies Promoting Renewable Energy Boosts The 3D Printing Building Construction Market

3D Printing Building Construction Market - Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's 3D Printing Building Construction Market – Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the 3D printing building construction market in the forecast period. A large number of power generation companies are investing in renewable energy sources, especially in the USA, European and Asian countries. According to the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), $500 billion worth of investment in creating renewable energy generation capacity and around $250 billion investment in grid expansion and modernization is expected by 2028 in India. Further, governments globally are also promoting renewable energy sources by offering incentives and subsidies to renewable power generation companies. The Australian government offered $600 million in subsidies to wind power generators. This is expected to boost the demand for services provided by construction companies, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

The global 3D printing building construction market size reached a value of nearly $2.70 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -37.0%. The slow growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 247.1% from 2021 and reach $114.40 million in 2023.

Major players covered in the global 3D printing building construction industry are Apis Cor, Contour Crafting Corporation, Branch Technology, Mx3D, Monolite UK Limited.

TBRC’s global 3D printing building construction market report is segmented by construction into modular, full building, by process into extrusion, powder bonding, others, by printing material into concrete, plastic, metal, hybrid, others, by end user into residential, commercial, industrial.

3D Printing Building Construction Market - By Construction Type (Modular, Full Building), By Process (Extrusion, Power Bonding, Others), By Printing Material (Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid, Others), By End-User (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Institutional Buildings), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printing building construction market overview, forecast 3D printing building construction market size and growth for the whole market, 3D printing building construction market segments, and geographies, 3D printing building construction market trends, 3D printing building construction market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

