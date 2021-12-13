Contactless Biometric Market: Demand For Iris Recognition Increasing At The Fastest Rate Over The Assessment Period
The global contactless biometrics market is forecasted to register impressive growth at a CAGR of 16% by 2031, owing to growing demand for iris biometrics.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in the need for high-end security across government establishments as well as corporates has led to mounting demand for biometric technology. While the past half-decade witnessed technological upgradation of biometric technology, demand for contactless biometrics has also increased. Based on Fact.MR’s assessment, in 2020, out of every 10 biometric unit sales, four were contactless. The outbreak of COVID-19 further unfurled the utility of the less-prominent features of this technology, including identification of people with masks on the face and extended capability of temperature scanning.
As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global contactless biometrics market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 9 Bn by 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
A recent study by Fact.MR on the contactless biometric market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of contactless biometrics.
The Demand analysis of Contactless Biometrics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Contactless Biometrics Market across the globe.
Key Segments Covered
By Component
Contactless Biometric Hardware
Contactless Biometric Software
Contactless Biometric Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Application
Face Biometrics
Fingerprint Biometrics
Hand Geometry Biometrics
Iris Biometrics
Voice Biometrics
Others
By End Use
Government
Banking & Finance
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Defence & Security
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
MEA
A comprehensive estimate of the Contactless Biometrics market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Contactless Biometrics during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for over 57% revenue of the global contactless biometrics market.
The market in East Asia, South Asia, and Middle East and Africa is estimated to grow over 7-fold over the next ten years.
The hardware segment accounted for over 30% of global market revenue.
Fingerprint application accounted for over one-fourth of the global market in 2020.
Contactless biometrics generated over US$ 5 Bn revenue from transportation & logistics, government and defence, and security applications.
The market is moderately concentrated, with companies such as Touchless Biometric Systems AG, Fujitsu Limited, and Fingerprint Cards AB accounting for a majority of the market share.
