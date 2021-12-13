Diabetic Socks market: global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecasts 2019-2026

Diabetic Socks Market

Diabetic Socks Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Diabetic Socks Market by Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global diabetic socks market size was $292.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $435.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

For people diagnosed with diabetes, cost-effective interventions such blood glucose control, physical activity medication, and control of lipid intake & blood pressure to reduce cardiovascular risks remain the top priorities for diabetes management. Along with preventive measurements, corrective measurements such as use of diabetic socks & and diabetic shoes and continuous monitoring of blood sugar aid to maintain proper blood flow.

Ask for sample copy of this report >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6390

Diabetic socks are specially designed socks, which reduce pressure in the foot calf and leg. These socks aid in prevention of blistering on the surface of skin. In addition, diabetic socks curtail moisture accumulation. Diabetic socks are seamless and non-elastic to prevent constriction due to swelling of feet. Furthermore, the seamless design minimizes friction, pain, and neurological discomfort. Anti-microbial property is an important feature of diabetic socks, which aids in prevention of bacterial as well as fungal growth in moisture-prone feet. Material such as bamboo, wool, and charcoal have natural anti-microbial properties, which are extensively used in diabetic socks. In addition, leading players in the diabetic socks industry are now introducing silver or copper threading, which actively combat fungi and bacteria, thus preventing infection and foul odor in feet.

Calf length and knee length diabetic socks are most beneficial for individuals having blood circulation issues. In addition, sport diabetic socks are available in ankle length and crew heights offering all the standards and benefits of a diabetic sock. Unlike the skin tone or plain white compression socks, diabetic socks are available in plethora of designs and colors to match with outfits. Furthermore, Merry Jane style and low-cut socks are available in the market to suit specific requirements. Easy availability of the socks in different varieties and styles is expected to augment the diabetic socks market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6390?reqfor=covid

The global diabetic socks market is segmented into type, sales channel, and region. Ob the basis of type, the global diabetic socks market is segregated into across ankle length, calf length, and knee length. By sales channel, it is fragmented into offline channels and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Key Findings of the Study:

Calf length diabetic socks was the highest contributor to the global diabetic socks market demand, with $153.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $236.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the offline segment accounted for about 88% of the global diabetic socks market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.1%.

The online sales channel is expected to gain wide traction in the upcoming years, owing to venturing of leading market players in the omni-channel distribution channel.

North America leads in terms of share, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6390

Some of the key players profiled in the diabetic socks market analysis include Colfax Corporation, I-Runner, Orthofeet Inc., European Lingerie Group, Drew Shoe, Creswell Sock Mills, Pantherella International Group, Nishikaa Garments International LLP, Simcan Enterprises Inc., and Drew Shoe.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.1.1. Top impacting factors

3.1.2. Top investment pockets

3.2. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3. Threat of substitution

3.2.4. Threat of new entrants

3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3. Total population suffering from diabetes 2017 & 2045

3.4. Diabetic Population by age

3.5. Deaths due to diabetes (2017)

3.6. Diabetes related healthcare expenditure (2017)

3.7. Supply chain analysis

3.8. Parent market overview

3.9. Diabetic socks Pricing Analysis

3.10. Market dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.1.1. Increase in aging population and rise in prevalence of diabetes

3.10.1.2. Increased per capita income and increased spending on diabetes treatment

3.10.2. Restraint

3.10.2.1. Lack of awareness towards diabetic socks

3.10.3. Opportunity

3.10.3.1. Budding role of e-commerce and brand expansion in diabetic socks

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6390

Similar Report :-

Western Wear Market

U.S. Bovine Leather Goods Market

