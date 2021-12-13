Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market To Reach USD 1616.1 million by 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The rise in demand for the treatment of sleep disorders like insomnia, sleep-walking and narcolepsy are the major growth factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market is expected to reach USD 1,616.15 million by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Actigraphy sensors and Polysomnography devices are the devices which are used for the measurement of motion, usually with miniature accelerometers, to monitor daily activity and sleep patterns. The devices are typically worn for several weeks or days on the hip or the wrist. The motion patterns can be displayed as actograms that show the daily activity and rest periods. This data can be analyzed to provide a variety of objective endpoints about the circadian patterns, the level of activity, and the nighttime movements. The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are increasing sleep disorders like sleep-related breathing disorders, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, chronic sleep disorders like narcolepsy and hypersomnia which affect the quality life of patients. Manufacturers in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are integrating next-generation technologies, such as wireless technologies in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices to improve the accuracy and reliability of the devices and ultimately to maintain a strong foothold in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. For instance, ActiGraph launched its activity monitoring device, the CenterPoint Insight Watch, which uses raw data capture technology to capture the high-resolution signal from the accelerometer and provide actionable information to the user through its real-time data transfer mechanism.

The major indications of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are excessive snoring, sleepwalking, and depression. With respect to region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the highest growing market in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. North America was found to be the largest revenue generating segment due to the high burden of sleep disorders increasing chronic sleep disorders and the technological advancements in the region, which are also the key factors influencing the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market growth.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Fitbit Inc, Phillips, Garmin, Resmed, Somno medics, BMC medicals, Nox medicals, Compumedics, Cleveland, Matrix care, Actigraph, and Aetna Inc are the major players in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

key findings from the report suggest

• The wrist and handband actigraphy product type segment of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 % by 2025. The significant share is due to the use of the wrist and hand band devices. This segment was observed to grow enormously in the forecast period However, the FDA has approved only a few medical devices like actigraph, which contains a software called actisoft This program is called Actisoft and runs on an IBM-compatible personal computer

• Latest technological trends are accelerating the growing number of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices launched across the world. USB actigraphy sensor, wireless sensors, and PSG devices accounted for more than half the revenue share of the global market in 2017 and 2018. Owing to the persistent technological advancement in the wireless technologies, the trend of growing demand and supply for wireless or USB actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices is likely to remain in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, increasing penetration of wireless medical devices and diagnostic tools in the healthcare industry in developing countries is creating lucrative sales opportunities for stakeholders in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market.

• Polysomnography provides a complete evaluation of sleep-related data when it comes to medical cases, which remains the primary reason behind the growing preference for PSG devices over actigraphy sensors.

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography devices market into product types, technology types, distribution channels, and region.

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Actigraphy Sensors

o Wrist and Handband Actigraphy Products

o Wearable Actigraphy Products

• Polysomnography Devices

o Fixed Polysomnography Products

o Portable Polysomnography Products

By Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• USB

• Wireless Technology

• GPS

• Others

By Distribution Channels

• Retail Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online Retail Stores

• Hospitals

• Homecare Settings

• Diagnostic Laboratories.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

