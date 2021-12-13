Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market To Reach USD 43.00 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 27.00 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – The increase in the number of operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is forecast to reach USD 43.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing geriatric population, and rising number of operations in the healthcare sector are some of the primary factors spurring the growth of the market. Various other market factors are further boosting the growth of the market. One of such mentionable factor is the rising instances of accidents associated with rash driving and the rise in the number of accident & emergency admissions. Applicability of this type of adhesive tapes is also witnessed in sports, where it is used as a non-slip wrapping on things that are needed to have enhanced grip like tennis racquets. The primary reason for the mentioned application of the tape is attributed to its traits like easy removability leaving minimal residue and rough texture. Such extensive application areas of the medical tape further propels the expansion of the market.

The risk of contamination with Multidrug-resistant organisms (MROs) is a major concern with this type of medical tapes. For reducing the risk of infection in the wound on which it is applied, zinc oxide is added in the adhesive tapes, which is the reason for its white color. In regards to region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific region, is the result of the growing healthcare sector, increasing expenditure in the healthcare industry, and rising awareness about first aid treatment.

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Nichiban Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Essity Aktiebolag (Publ), Avery Dennison Corporation, & Paul Hartmann AG.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The healthcare adhesive tapes market held a market share of USD 27.00 Billion in the year 2018 with a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.

• In context of Resin Type, the Acrylic segment generated the highest revenue of USD 11.07 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Acrylic segment is consequential of its extensive application in the healthcare sector because of its traits like permeability, and breathable nature that contributes in the effective management of the moisture and enhanced adhesion properties on varied substrates.

• In regards to Backing Material, the Fabric segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 11.07 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Its traits like tear resistance, allow some passage for moisture & air, a combination of breathable material and impermeability results in high preference as a backing material in medical tapes.

• In context to End-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 11.0% of the market by 2026. The rising popularity of ambulatory healthcare services due to increasing occurrence of road accidents and other health conditions that require the immediate attention of care providers like myocardial infarction results in an increasing demand for the tapes in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) segment.

• In context of Application, the Surgeries & securement segment occupies a larger market share of 63.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The rise in the number of geriatric population and the increasing number of operations associated with chronic conditions contribute to the market share occupied by the Surgeries & securement segment.

• In regards to region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy the third-largest market share of 25.0% by 2026. Factors like the growing healthcare sector, increasing expenditure in the healthcare industry, and rising awareness about first aid treatment are some of the contributing factors spurring the expansion of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the healthcare adhesive tapes market according to Resin Type, Backing Material, End-user, Application, and Region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Silicone

• Acrylic

• Rubber

• Others

Backing Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Fabric

• Paper

• Plastic

• Others

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

• Hospital

• Homecare settings

• Clinics

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Surgeries & securement

• Wounds & injuries

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Healthcare Adhesive Tapes market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

