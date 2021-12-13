Global Automated Optical Inspection Market to Hit $3.29 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for consumer electronics, advent of surface mount technology, automation of electronics manufacturing facilities have boosted the growth of the global automated optical inspection market. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the market. The prolonged lockdown created shortage of materials, finished goods, and components.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automated optical inspection market generated $0.57 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for consumer electronics, advent of surface mount technology, automation of electronics manufacturing facilities have boosted the growth of the global automated optical inspection market. However, requirement of sophisticated infrastructure to handle large amount of data hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advent of SMART technology will open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14735

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected both the economy and consumers. The manufacturing hubs were shut down or working at low efficiency to curb the spread of the virus.

The prolonged lockdown created shortage of materials, finished goods, and components. The lack of business continuity hampered the shareholder returns and disrupted the supply chain.

The report segments the global automated optical inspection market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the 2D segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the 3D segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14735

On the basis of application, the assembly phase segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. However, the fabrication phase segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

The global automated optical inspection market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Automated Optical Inspection Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14735?reqfor=covid

The global automated optical inspection market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as CyberOptics, GOPEL electronic GmbH, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd., MIRTEC CO., LTD., KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc., OMRON Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Test Research, Inc., Saki Corporation, and Viscom AG.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com