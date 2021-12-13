3D Metrology Market Expected to Reach $19.61 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global 3D metrology market is driven by rise in the automotive industry and focus on quality control throughout the manufacturing process of goods. The pandemic has impacted the market negatively as the architecture & construction segment has suffered due to lockdown. By region, North America is contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is expected to lead during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D metrology market generated $8.77 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $19.61 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Rise in R&D spending on 3D metrology, increase in demand for quality control and inspection application, and surge in demand from Asia-Pacific fuel the global 3D metrology market growth. On the other hand, high initial investments for setting up a 3D metrology facility hampers the market. On the contrary, rise in acceptance of cloud computing services creates market opportunities.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, business and manufacturing units across the world were closed which negatively the 3D metrology market.

Partial or complete lockdown has interrupted the global supply chain, posing hurdles producers to reach customers.

The crisis created uncertainty in the stock market and increased panic among customers.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic created manufacturing interruption across Europe and disrupted Chinese parts exports.

The report segments the global 3D metrology market on the basis of application, product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the coordinate measuring machine segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the automated optical inspection segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.5% from 2021-2030.

Based on application, the quality control & inspection segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to around one-third of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the virtual simulation segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021-2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two fifths of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global 3D metrology market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global 3D metrology market analyzed in the research include 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Automated Precision Inc., Creaform Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Keyence Corporation, and Perceptron Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

