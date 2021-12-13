E-mail Marketing Market Seeking New Highs- Current Trends, Growth Drivers and Covid-19 Impacts

AMR Logo

E-mail marketing is expected to have a significant rate during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The focus of major companies toward improving customer relations by implementing email marketing will boost the email marketing software market growth. The email automation trend has gained popularity over the years. Automated email marketing offers the facility to send out emails to customers automatically, which improves customer engagement.

The rising awareness regarding the advantageous features of automated email among enterprises will spur opportunities for the e-mail marketing market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on promotional emails, including welcome series emails, nurture series emails, birthday or anniversary emails, or user verification emails offered by email software automation will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14935

Over 90% of internet users use email, and thus email marketing is one of the best marketing strategies to promote the sale and services of a business. It is completely paperless and therefore saves a huge amount of resources. The increasing application of email over other platforms such as social media has been driving the e-mail marketing market.

The increasing use of smartphones and tablets has benefited the market. However, email marketing offers risks, including hacking and spamming, and growing awareness among the population regarding spam mails might affect the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

• As consumers across the country became increasingly relegated to their homes, and in-store shopping mostly unavailable, they were forced to turn to online shopping. They continued to spend more time online for retail purposes and marketing emails naturally became a go-to resource for product discovery and potential discounts.

• Aside from the now-common need-based items (e.g., toilet paper) came the need for other products, such as homeschooling accessories and other at-home activities like puzzles and exercise equipment, leading to consumers increasingly opening related retailer emails.

• There was substantial decrease in email marketing click rate due to COVID-19. The decrease in click rates is a factor of economic and need-based shopping versus poor CTAs or marketing copy. The increase in open rates indicate consumers had an interest in shopping and were receptive to receiving trusted brand communications, but there was more browsing of emails than action within them.

• Conversion rates increased as we moved closer to the heart of the pandemic. Increase in conversion rates and decrease in click rates indicate a consumer shift to intent-based shopping. That is when consumers identified products of interest or need inside of an email they went through and completed their orders without hesitation.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14935

Major player of this market are: A Weber Communications, Benchmark Internet Group, Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd, Constant Contact Inc., ConvertKit LLC, Jivox Corporation, Deluxe Corporation, Get Response, HubSpot Inc., iContact Marketing Corp., Infusion Software Inc., j2 Global Inc., Mad Mimi, Mailchimp, Pinpointe On-Demand Inc., Sendinblue

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the e-mail marketing market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Reports:

1. Mobile Marketing Market

2. E-mail Encryption Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.