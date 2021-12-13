Point of Care Testing Market Determine a Spectacular Expansion And Productive Impact 2021-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing government initiatives to promote the use of Point of Care Testing products and the rise in the geriatric population are driving the demand

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Point of Care Testing Market is expected to reach USD 57.08 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing government initiatives and support, such as favorable policies and regulations regarding the adoption of Point of Care (POC) testing product. Besides, the emergence of next-gen POC testing devices such as smartphone based devices and cost-effective wearable glucose meters are also contributing to the growing sales of the market.

The study digs deep into aspects such as market segmentation, key driving forces, opportunities and threats for the forecast period of 20##-20##. To help business strategist strengthens their strategic planning and executes a plan to maintain and gain a competitive edge the research weighs up on buyer preferences, gross margin, profit and sale across different regions. Strong focus on financial competency, strengths, and weaknesses of the companies and recent acquisition and merger speaks a lot about the future adjacencies around the core business due to the ongoing development in the Point of Care Testing market.

Further Key points

The Glucose Monitoring Products segment dominated the market with a share of 28.5% in 2019 due to the growing occurrence of diabetes and an increase in the number of glucose monitoring products. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer globally contributes to the growth of the Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Product.

The Home care Settings is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period as the patients prefer home care settings.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and diabetes.

The global Point of Care Testing market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Point of Care Testing market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Point of Care Testing market.

The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Point of Care Testing market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Point of Care Testing market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Point of Care Testing Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Point of Care Testing in this industry vertical?

Emergen Research has segmented the global Point of Care Testing Market on the basis of Product, End-User, Mode of Purchase, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Glucose Monitoring Products

Pregnancy and fertility Testing Products

Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Products

Hematology Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Laboratories

Home care Settings

Hospitals

Others

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over-the-counter (OTC) Products

Prescription Based Products

