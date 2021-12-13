Winners Announced: 4th Quarter Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests
The Winners and Finalists were announced for the 4th and final Quarter Year 38 of the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest.
The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the fourth quarter winners for its 38th year.
— L. Ron Hubbard
For the Writers of the Future Contest, the winners for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, are:
First Place – Desmond Astaire from Illinois
Second Place – Z.T. Bright from Utah
Third Place – Michael Panter from Sweden
And for the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the winners are:
Tenzin Rangdol from Maryland
Jim Zaccaria from Massachusetts
Ari Zaritsky from Illinois
They will be published in April 2022 in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38.
You can find the complete list of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, and Honorable Mentions at www.writersofthefuture.com/blog.
L. Ron Hubbard wrote with the release of the first volume of the series in 1985, “The artist is looked upon to start things. The artist injects the spirit of life into the culture.” And from that initial announcement has sprung the largest writing and illustrating competition of speculative fiction in the world with entries from over 175 countries.
The award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown out to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, some of the biggest names in the field, plus a lavish awards ceremony.
Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Dr. Doug Beason, Dr. Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, David Farland, Eric Flint, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, S.M. Stirling, and Dr. Sean Williams.
Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Bea Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Mike Perkins, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, and Stephen Youll.
The Contests are both free to enter and can be found at www.writersofthefuture.com.
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
Throughout the Contests’ 38-year history, over 800 writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 440 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 34 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
