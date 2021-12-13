Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Segmentation, Regions , Type, Application, and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in diabetic ketoacidosis treatment, significant prevalence of target diseases, and rising private & government funding

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market was valued at USD 1297.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1973.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about ketones build up during type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes, and favorable funding scenario for drug development and technological advancements in diabetes ketoacidosis treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Ketoacidosis, hyperglycemia and ketonuria during diabetic ketoacidosis makes it a critical life threatening condition of diabetes.

Further Key Highlights

For diabetic ketoacidosis diagnosis, Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay remains a popular method to determine both the presence and degree of ketosis. Several market leaders are focused in expansion of BHB assay. For instance, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and EKF Diagnostics announced to enter in an agreement to allow the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics clients to access Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay

While hospitals segment dominates the end user segment of the market, it is anticipated that ambulatory care centers will register highest growth rate due to customised services provided to patients and growing awareness of such treatment centers in developed as well as developing nations.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market on the basis of treatment type, end use and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Electrolyte Replacement

Insulin Therapy

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Long-Acting Insulin

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Specialty Clinics

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

