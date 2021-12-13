APImetrics partners with Finextra to provide public access to Open Banking, fintech and crypto API performance data
Meaningful performance metrics and comparisons in public dashboards for leading banking, open finance and crypto exchange APIs.
The Open Banking movement, by definition, cannot operate in the dark. Every developer and innovator has a shared interest in seeing how their APIs measure up in the real world”SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APImetrics has partnered with leading financial technology intelligence source Finextra Research to provide the first open access dashboard monitoring the real-world performance of Open Banking, PSD2 payments, fintech and crypto APIs.
— David O'Neill
The dashboard is hosted on the Finextra website and provides a snapshot view of the real-world performance of the top 30 regulated Open Banking brands and 36 leading crypto exchanges operating in the UK. The purpose of the dashboard is to drive faster improvement cycles in API service levels by highlighting the need for better performance monitoring, to benefit banks, fintechs, developers and consumers.
“The Open Banking movement, by definition, cannot operate in the dark. Every developer and innovator has a shared interest in seeing how their APIs measure up in the real world to raise the collective bar of the entire ecosystem,” said David O’Neill, CEO of APImetrics. “We’re excited to be partnering with Finextra to, for the first time, provide open access to financial API performance data, highlighting the resilience and health of the live solutions relied upon by millions of consumers every day.
“APIs are driving the next wave of fintech innovation ushering in a new, more open and embedded financial ecosystem. Yet, this next generation of financial apps and customer experience hinge on the APIs they use being fast, reliable and trusted by developers and consumers alike”, added O’Neill.
All APIs on the monitoring dashboard are ranked according to quality – following APImetric’s proprietary credit rating-like scoring methodology – pass rate and speed. The best and worst performers in each category are also displayed for greater transparency and accountability.
“We aim to supply financial innovators with the knowledge and insights they need to inform their innovations while also creating a forum for industry conversations around these topics,” said Steve Ellis, CEO of Finextra. “It is in that spirit that we partnered with APImetrics to bring our community of 40,000 fintech professional members and 800,000 monthly readers the data they need to see how the APIs they are building or may be consuming stack up.”
Developers can easily add their APIs to track their performance and help grow the collections of APIs covered on the monitoring dashboard. For each entry, they can click through to see errors, developer docs and more detailed results. The data itself is generated by APImetrics core platform and full, historical performance data going back years is available for most collections.
The monitoring dashboard is viewable on the Finextra website at: https://www.finextra.com/open-banking-apis/#
-Ends-
Press contact:
David O’Neill, +1 206 972 1140 david@apimetrics.com
Media contact:
Emma Diver, +44 (0)20 3100 3510 emma.diver@metia.com
About APImetrics:
APImetrics offers the industry’s only intelligent, analytics-driven API performance solution built specifically for the enterprise. By interfacing with all current and legacy API protocols, APImetrics helps CIOs, customer success teams, developers, and vendors know if their APIs perform as designed. Monitoring is supported by analytics and fully customizable downtime alerts to deliver the actionable intelligence needed by the enterprise to meet service level agreements and customer expectations. APImetrics is currently being used by a variety of companies, including leading banks, global telco companies and enterprise IT giants like Microsoft. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. More information is available at APImetrics.io.
About Finextra:
Finextra Research is the world’s leading specialist financial technology news and information source. It offers more than 130,000 fintech news, features and TV content items to some 800,000 monthly visitors to www.finextra.com. Finextra covers all aspects of financial technology innovation involving banks, institutions and vendor organizations within the wholesale and retail banking, payments and cards sectors worldwide.
Finextra’s unique member community consists of over 40,000 fintech professionals and 200,000 social followers working inside banks and financial institutions, specialist fintechs, consulting organizations and technology providers. The Finextra community actively participates in contributing opinions, ideas and comments on the evolution of fintech. For more information: Visit www.finextra.com and become a member, follow @finextra or reach us via contact@finextra.com
David O'Neill
APImetrics Inc.
+1 206-972-1140
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn