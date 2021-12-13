RST’s advanced technologies support mining companies in 'new economy mineral' space as demand for electric vehicles rise
RST Solutions manages fine particles across all stages of mining for key and critical minerals, from exploration through to transport and processing
Our capabilities to find solutions for challenges as they present enables us to support existing and emerging mining companies investing in this space...”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As countries around the world ramp up exploration and mining for critical and key minerals used in emerging battery technologies, global leader of fine particle management Reynolds Soil Technologies (RST Solutions) is supporting mining companies with advanced solutions for dust suppression, waste handling and infrastructure building.
— RST Solutions Operations and Technical Director David Handel
Heightened demand for ‘new economy minerals’ to power the global energy transition and smart technologies is creating new opportunities for the mining sector and RST Solutions is supporting specialist mining companies in this space with customised products and services.
RST Solutions’ advanced technologies are being used to suppress dust during the mining, extraction and separation of critical and key minerals, including graphite, copper, nickel, lithium and halloysite kaolin, as well as dust management solutions for the handling of waste and construction of mining roads and infrastructure.
Critical and key minerals are required for many emerging technologies including electric vehicles, renewable energy products, low-emission power sources, consumer devices, and products for the medical, defence and scientific research sectors.
RST Solutions has the capacity to assist with fine particle management across all stages of mining for key and critical minerals, from exploration and mining activities through to transport and processing.
“We are excited to be part of the growth and diversification of the mining sector,” RST Solutions Operations and Technical Director David Handel said.
“There is a transition occurring right now around the world, which is creating demand for critical minerals essential for new technologies, the most significant being rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles.
“Our capabilities to find solutions for challenges as they present enables us to support existing and emerging mining companies investing in this space, as our technologies are customised to target specific and unique site issues involving fine particles no matter what minerals are being mined.
“Minerals such as cobalt, copper, scandium, nickel, vanadium, bauxite and alumina are increasingly being sourced for batteries, electric vehicles and solar panels, then there is neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, required for permanent magnets used as components in generators for wind turbines and in traction motors for electric vehicles.
“Australia is already the world’s second largest producer of critical and rare earth minerals, and we are seeing demand increase for solutions to the unique challenges faced by companies that are diversifying into this space, while still complying to health and safety regulations involving dust and other fine particle issues.”
Thirty years of research and development in the field of fine particle management has equipped RST Solutions with the knowledge and experience to solve complex issues of dust, sediment and erosion control in various climates and conditions across a range of industries involved in the movement of earthly matter.
RST Solutions specialises in solving complex issues that threaten the environmental viability of mining and infrastructure projects globally with customised solutions adapted to varying factors such as mined materials and processes involved, local weather patterns, temperatures and land topography.
By tailoring its advanced technologies to target specific issues caused by fine particle matter, RST Solutions is providing dust control, surface stabilisation and erosion mitigation technology and services to miners of ‘new economy minerals’, while taking into consideration a site’s application equipment and processes, climatic conditions and water availability.
RST Solutions is an Australian business operating internationally, with presence and projects currently in the United States of America, China, India, Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Columbia, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Indonesia, The Philippines, Malaysia, Croatia, Lithuania and Mongolia.
