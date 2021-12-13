Tape Storage: Future of Big Data Storage | Market Size, Share, Growth, and Analysis 2021-2030

Tape Storage Market Analysis 2021

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tape storage market is going through enormous transformation and growth. Tape storage has been displaced as a primary back-up storage around the globe; however, it is experiencing huge growth in adoption as it is a well-suited solution for the purpose of archiving digital data. This is attributes to its low cost, long-term durability, and high data storage capacity. In addition, growth in industrialization is leading to the growth in number of organizations globally that increases the demand for data backup; thereby, fueling the tape storage market growth.

Allied Market Research published report, titled, “Tape Storage Market by Component (Tape Cartridges and Tape Vault), Technology (LTO-1 to LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, LTO-9, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, and DLT IV), Capacity (Less Than 1 TB, 1 TB to 200 TB, 201 TB to 999 TB, 1 PB to 100 PB, and More Than 100 PB), Use Case (Archiving and Backup), End Use (Cloud Providers, Data Center, and Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Government & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030”

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5927

The Tape Storage Market report provides a comprehensive study of major driving factors that impact the market along with an analysis of top 10 market players, recent market developments, and pivotal trends. The report covers a detailed study of major determinants of the global market such as drivers, challenges, restraints, and upcoming opportunities.

The Tape Storage Market study outlines the latest driving factors of the market along with prime challenges in the market growth. Moreover, the study includes the analysis of restraining factors that affect market growth. This analysis helps major stakeholders and new business entrants to understand the market dynamics and formulate strategies to maintain their foothold in the market and gain an advantage using the lucrative opportunities in the market.

The Tape Storage Market report offers detailed information regarding major end-users of the market and annual forecast during the forecast period. In addition, it provides an accurate revenue forecast for every year along with sales growth. These forecasts are offered by skilled analysts in the Tape Storage Market and after a thorough study of the market across various regions of the market. Thus, these forecasts are a vital source of information for understanding the lucrative prospects of the industry.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the Tape Storage Market. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, several countries closed their borders to curb the spread of infection and imposed strict regulations regarding lockdown and social distancing. This disrupted the supply chain of the Tape Storage Market. Moreover, the lack of workforce and operation of manufacturing factories at half of their capacity negatively affected the market. However, the majority of the governments across the globe have launched vaccination drives, which will help the market to get back on track.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Tape Storage Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5927?reqfor=covid

The Tape Storage Market growth is studied across several regions and the report highlights several factors that affect the market performance across these regions including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The Tape Storage Market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently leading the market. In addition, the study includes a thorough financial analysis, SWOT profile, business strategies, recently launched products & services, and business overview of the market players. The report covers recent market developments including market expansion, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches. This analysis stakeholders and new business entrants to understand the latest market trends and formulate new business strategies.

The key market players analyzed in the report are Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, Overland Tandberg, QStar Technologies, Inc., QUALSTAR CORP., Quantum Corporation, and Spectra Logic Corporation.

Key offering of the Report:

1. Key driving factors: An in-depth study of the dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

2. Current market trends & forecasts: A comprehensive study of the Tape Storage Market along with recent market trends and forecasts during the forecast period to help customers make an informed decision and formulate lucrative business strategies

3. Segmental Analysis: A study of each segment coupled with driving factors and growth rate analysis of every segment

4. Geographical analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market across several geographical regions that help market players to leverage fruitful market opportunities

5. Competitive landscape: A study of prime market players that are currently leading the Tape Storage Market

Prime Benefits from this Research Report:

1. The report includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis to understand the ability of buyers and suppliers, which enables business investors to devise sound, fruitful business decisions.

2. The study covers a detailed study of the latest market trends and market size coupled with Tape Storage Market forecast during the forecast period.

3. The report offers an analysis of the potential of the market across various geographical regions along with revenue contribution.

4. The study includes a detailed analysis of the key market players that are active in the market.

Make Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5927

Key Market Segments

• BY TECHNOLOGY

o LTO-1 to LTO-5

o LTO-6

o LTO-7

o LTO-8

o LTO-9

o DDS-1

o DDS-2

o DDS-3

o DDS-4

o DLT IV

• BY COMPONENT

o Tape Cartridges

o Tape Vault

• BY CAPACITY

o Less Than 1 TB

o 1 TB to 200 TB

o 201 TB to 999 TB

o 1 PB to 100 PB

o More Than 100 PB

• BY USE CASE

o Archiving

o Backup

• BY END USE

o Cloud Providers

o Data Center

o Enterprises

• BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

o IT & Telecom

o BFSI

o Media &