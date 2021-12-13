Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is forecasted to be worth USD 49.53 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is forecasted to be worth USD 49.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Governments all over the world are investing heavily in the charging infrastructure to provide ample opportunities for the OEMs to expand their revenue and business. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size – USD 3.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%, Market trends –Reduction in the price of Lithium-ion batteries. However, the high cost required in the overhaul, initial investment, and maintenance is hampering the market's development. The dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, local air pollution, and resulting climate change impacts, and low oil usage from the transportation sector owing to the usage of electric vehicles promise a breakthrough in the future transportation sector. The need to reduce the level of pollution and increased investment by the government is driving the demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market. This is propelling the demand for the market in the North American region. The electric vehicles are anticipated to approach cost-competitiveness with conventional fuel vehicles, due to the increased production volumes and reduction in battery costs during the forecast period.

The United States is at the forefront of electric vehicles to provide a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-propelled cars that reduces not only GHG emissions but also provides local air quality, noise reduction, and national security benefits. The current trends of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market report. This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the world economy has impacted all, and thus its impacts are elucidated in-depth in the report for the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market. The recent advancements in the technology of EVs have provided a lucrative opportunity for its growth to transform the transportation sector. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market demand and supply chains. its growth to transform the transportation sector.

Key participants include ABB Ltd., Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., EVGO Services LLC, BP Chargemaster, SemaConnect Network, EV Connect, Greenlots, Electrify America LLC., and OPConnect, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market on the basis of charging infrastructure type, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bike

Plug-In Hybrid PHEV

Others

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

Level 3 (Upto 600 V)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

Key geographical areas:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

