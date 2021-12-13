Progressive Web Application Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2027
Growing penetration of smartphones and surging Internet usage are projected to drive the progressive web application market during the forecast period.
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global progressive web application market is estimated to reach value of USD 10.44 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. PWA focuses on loading more rapidly and using fewer data. Dynamic web application is a framework software which controls construction of a web page and facilitates maintenance .The small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is estimated to expand at the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of progressive web applications. progressive web application Market Size – USD 1.13 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 31.9%, Market Trends – High demand from the media & entertainment industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027. Moreover, another driving factor is that PWAs do have to replace native apps, as they work in tandem with them. This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the world economy has impacted all, and thus its impacts are elucidated in-depth in the report for the Progressive Web Application market.
However, complicated, slow-building, and deploying applications are projected to hamper the adoption of this technology in the near future. The current trends of the Progressive Web Application market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Progressive Web Application market report. PWAs occupy limited space and they can run on low Internet speed and on offline mode as well. Examples of dynamic web application include news apps and e-commerce apps. Growing penetration of smartphones and surging Internet usage are projected to drive the progressive web application market during the forecast period. Rich features of progressive web application, such as push notifications on Android, touch gestures, geo-location, and ability to save icons of PWA on home screens to make them easily accessible, are making it popular among users. As more progressive web technology is infiltrating the market, more PWA frameworks and tools are being launched.
Key market participants include Fusion Informatics, Deligence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aafilogic Infotech, Constant Infosolutions, CMARIX TechnoLabs, MLSDev, Nextyug India, Hidden Brain, Google Developers, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global progressive web application market based on offering, application, end-user, industry vertical, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Services
Tools & Libraries
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Dynamic Web Application
Static Web Application
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Retail & E-commerce
Media & Entertainment
Real Estate
Travel & Tourism.
Healthcare
Education
Others
Regional Overview:
The global Progressive Web Application market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Progressive Web Application market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Progressive Web Application market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Progressive Web Application market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
• Definition and forecast parameters
• Methodology and forecast parameters
• Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
• Business trends
• Regional trends
• Product trends
• End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
• Industry segmentation
• Industry landscape
• Vendor matrix
• Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Regional Landscape
Chapter 5:
Company Profile
• Business Overview
• Financial Data
• Product Landscape
• Strategic Outlook
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/progressive-web-application-market
