Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.The global market of healthcare fraud analytics is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period. Significant market growth is attributable to the growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance across the world. Predictive analytics identifies potential fraudulent patterns and then, generates a large number of claims .The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027.healthcare fraud analytics Market Size – USD 1.02 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.8%, Market Trends – Rise in government spending in the healthcare industry for fraud prevention. The increasing number of people seeking health insurance, growing number of fraud incidents in medical insurance, rising government efforts to curb frauds, increasing need for reduced healthcare costs, technological advancements, and increased availability of products and facilities are factors responsible for dominance of the region in the global market.

Growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance across the world and the expanding industry for healthcare insurance are driving the healthcare fraud analytics market. This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the world economy has impacted all, and thus its impacts are elucidated in-depth in the report for the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market. The current trends of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market report. The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment. This research is categorized differently based on the various aspects of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market research report include a SWOT analysis. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market demand and supply chains. The on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Solutions are offered in-house and in an on-premise scenario within an institution's IT infrastructure.

Key market participants include Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Co, FraudScope, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LLC, Conduent Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., CGI Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare fraud analytics market on the basis of deployment, application, solution, and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027

Payment Integrity

Insurance Claim

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics industry

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

