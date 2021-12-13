Aedesius Health Announces Major Commitment to Anxiety Treatment and Mental Health Care

Aedesius Health, a division of AedesiusOne, and its biotechnology accelerator, AO BIO, officially launched its mental health program this week.

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aedesius Health, a division of AedesiusOne, and its biotechnology accelerator, AO BIO, officially launched its mental health program this week. The lead asset in its mental health pipeline, MAG001, is a non-narcotic treatment for anxiety and social phobias that has the potential to be on par with standard-of-care benzodiazepines. This treatment could offer relief to the millions of people who struggle with anxiety or phobias but cannot or do not want to take an addictive treatment.

Anxiety is a leading global health crisis affecting roughly 20% of adults worldwide. Many of our most vulnerable are at greater risk, including active and veteran members of the military and our youth. In a recently published meta-analysis representing 80,879 youth globally, the prevalence of anxiety symptoms during COVID-19 have doubled to 20.5%, or 1 in 5 youth worldwide*.

Treatment options for people suffering from anxiety are limited, and the leading class of treatments, benzodiazepines, are highly addictive opioid-based medicines.

MAG001 is formulated using non-addictive ingredients and has a well-documented safety profile. With the global opioid crisis and opioid-based addictions driving up the use of street drugs, long-term addiction, and deaths, there is massive pressure worldwide to reduce the use of these classes of therapies – particularly in our youth.

Aedesius Health hopes to provide MAG001 as an alternative treatment option, providing a new option for people who suffer from social anxieties, generalized anxiety, and phobias.

AedesiusOne Founder and Chairman, Geoff Fatzinger, stated “Mental health and anxiety represent a global silent health epidemic that is being severely compounded by COVID-19. The isolation, fear, reduced access to health resources and family support systems have exacerbated the rate and impact of anxiety on people’s lives. Aedesius Health is fully committed to bringing new solutions to the treatment of anxiety in ways which do not create addiction or other downstream effects.”

Aedesius Health will be kickstarting its program, working with governments, health authorities, and advocacy groups to bring MAG001 to people suffering in the most efficient way possible. Aedesius hopes to announce a collaboration with the United Kingdom on bringing this therapy to patients before the end of the year.

To learn more, visit www.AedesiusHealth.com

About AedesiusOne, Ltd: AedesiusOne was created to champion ideas and companies which focus on positively impacting people and the planet. Our mission is to change outdated, complacent, and stagnant t industry paradigms by creating smart, streamlined businesses which deliver greater value to the end customer. A multifaceted company, we have divisions in health, property, and social responsibility. Our goal is to focus on areas in need of change and provide pathways for rapid growth and meaningful impact. Business and social responsibility, hand in hand, making the world a better place.

Aedesius Health, a division of AedesiusOne, works with the biotech industry, regulators, and like-minded partners to reset the standard for effective therapy development and commercialization. Our biotechnology accelerator, AO BIO, is a wholly-owned biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing neglected and needed therapies, devices, and diagnostics.

Contact us at marketing@AedesiusOne.com

*Racine N, McArthur BA, Cooke JE, Eirich R, Zhu J, Madigan S. Global Prevalence of Depressive and Anxiety Symptoms in Children and Adolescents During COVID-19: A Meta-analysis. JAMA Pediatr. Published online August 09, 2021. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.2482; https://ncadv.org/STATISTICS