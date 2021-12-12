Indian Health Service Launches Long-Awaited Health Coach Pilot Project

The initiative will support Clinical Educators and CHR/CHWs who directly assist the United States’ Indian Health Service for American Indians and Alaska Natives

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian Health Service (IHS) is pleased to announce the successful launch of their National Health Coach Pilot Project! The much-anticipated project will bring together clinical and community health professionals, including health educators, diabetes prevention educators, behavioral health counselors, nurses, dieticians, fitness specialists, community health workers (CHW), community health representatives (CHR), and other wellness professionals, to further advance the agency’s commitment to improving healthcare service delivery and enhancing critical public health services throughout the health system to strengthen the health status of American Indian and Alaska Native people.Indian Health Services is the Federal Health Program for American Indians and Alaska Natives. The organization’s mission is to raise the physical, social, mental, and spiritual health of American Indians and Alaska Natives to the highest level.Given the higher health status enjoyed by most Americans, the lingering health disparities of AI/AN populations are troubling. In trying to account for the disparities, the Division of Clinical & Community Services (DCCS) Health Education program is looking at the inclusion of health and wellness coaching (HWC) as a way for improving health status evidenced from the following:● Recognition of a shift in leading causes of death and disability from acute disease to chronic conditions, which requires increased individual involvement in prevention and recognition of illness;● Growing awareness among health professions that many health problems such as smoking, poor nutrition, overweight, lack of exercise, abuse of drugs and alcohol, are both environmental and behavior patterns and lifestyle choices;● Concern about the high cost of health care has resulted in efforts to recognize and prevent health problems and to promote more effective planning and use of health care resources as ways of achieving savings to obtain maximum benefit from expenditures;● Recognition by health care providers that improved communication and understanding support patients/clients towards autonomy for both personal and community health.The Health and Wellness Coaching (HWC) field is an emerging discipline championing healthy behavior change as a means of averting or mitigating chronic lifestyle-related diseases. Health and wellness coaching is rapidly emerging as an adjunct treatment for lifestyle diseases, which collectively are the greatest causes of morbidity and mortality in the developed world. The health and wellness coach holds great potential for advancing healthy behavior change and stemming the rising tide in the prevalence of the chronic disease.According to a recent article in The Guardian about the devastating impact of COVID on American Indian and Alaska Native communities, they need our support now, more than ever. Research has shown that one in every 475 Native Americans has died since the pandemic began, decimating numerous families in the process. With these statistics, it is clear Native Americans are dying at a rate faster than any other community within the United States and we must do everything we can to address inequities and support all Americans before the situation deteriorates any further, making the launch of the National Health Coach Pilot Project a timely one!The National Health Coach Pilot Project will provide scholarships to 100 participants chosen by a selection committee during the months of December and January 2021. Participants must be willing to commit to a 6-month web-based learning initiative and are specifically interested in becoming effective health coaches in Urban, Indian and Tribal communities.For more information about the National Health Coach Pilot Project or to qualify as a participant, please visit www.ihs.gov