ASG Announces The Launch of Its New Trading Platform in UK After Huge Growth in Europe
ASG is about giving people a greater choice, independence and opportunity to participate in the sports markets.”GIBRALTAR , UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASG has just announced the official launch of their award winning sports trading platform, on December 1st 2021. The web version is currently available in Europe and it will give users access to managed sports trading accounts that have seen ASG grow to Europe's largest sports trading company. This product serves as a complete alternative to stocks, cryptocurrency and is currently showing their clients around 3% monthly in places like Gibraltar. It ensures fast and secure transactions and allows users exposure to over 50+ sports markets worldwide.
"My vision is to create a safe and friendly ecosystem that would facilitate trading even for the less experienced people through managed trading accounts that have been proven to show our clients 3% minimum on average over the last 3 years in Europe. ASG is about giving people a greater choice, independence and opportunity to participate in the sports markets. Our aim is to encourage people to think big and open their minds regarding markets, by creating features that all of us have been longing for," says Eric Baker - Founder and CEO of ASG.
Nowadays, the biggest existing betting companies still remain too complex with both beginners and experienced sports traders, who often face product issues along with high trading fees, lack of liquidity and adequate customer support. AlgoSports Group is here to fix it with a next-generation solution – a state-of-art, highly sophisticated sports platform built to ensure a seamless user experience with fast transactions, high liquidity, high-grade security and zero hidden fees.
Built by investors, for investors
AlgoSports Group is a sports trading company, built with the purpose of giving their clients the edge over the sports trading markets. The ASG platform allows users to see live in play markets and full transparency on all trades via their API, giving users high flexibility and even full disclosure on trading through the accurate reports and data the company provides in real time.
Features Under Development
The platform is in continuous development, announcing mobile versions available on Google Play and iOS from January 2022. The tool is designed to meet the user's needs and the new release will be improved with much-awaited features for traders across Europe & UK. ASG's roadmap is daring and consists of milestones for the next couple of years, some of the new functionalities being already under development.
About AlgoSports Group
ASG is Europe's largest sports trading company that aims to provide a complete alternatie to betting and gives clients exposure to the sports trading markets via their algorithm (Algo66). It has a success rate on trades of over 80% and exists in an entirely tax free market.
For more information visit the official website on www.algosportsgroup.com
