Blazar set to become one of the first tokens ever to be designated as a “security“ by Sec
Blazar is creating waves in the world of cryptocurrencies, by changing the way the world saves for retirement.
BLAZAR will completely fix the transparency issues and help its users take control of their funds back into their own hands.”UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For people worried about post-retirement life, Blazar provides a guaranteed way of securing the future. The Blazar Token is created to be a supplement to one’s retirement fund that offers full transparency and accountability on every level. Additionally, it has the ability to be moved around or withdrawn at any time without fees or restrictions.
— Kate Adams (BLAZAR marketing manager)
The Governmental Pension System is failing on many levels, and it won’t be long until it’s completely out of funds. In order to solve this problem and eventually do away with the public pension system altogether, BLAZAR is introduced, a cryptocurrency token built to access retirement funds that are otherwise inaccessible.
Blazar Token is the only fully transparent, decentralized token to offer its holders such a high rate of guaranteed success due to the amount of funding that will be added to the network on a weekly basis. This is why it will soon be designated as a ‘security’. They are talking about Trillions of Dollars in funding that is being mismanaged throughout the country and 1,000X that throughout the world.
Now is the opportunity to take control of money, of investment dollars for the future, and invest it where people want. People no longer have to feel stuck and committed to investing money into someone else’s dream. No more high tax rates, inability to utilize your own funds when needed, and no more worrying about the future. People can join the Blazar revolution and take control of their hard-earned money.
Following the success of BLAZAR token, BLAZAR will be offering their second Token in the Stellar Elliptical Galaxy entitled, “The Blitzar Token.”
While the Blitzar Token will mirror BLAZAR in terms of being designated a unitary fund for retirement savings, it will be offered to a completely different group of constituents throughout the world with different income levels and needs. The supply levels will be different. They have launched a new website BLAZARtokenproject.com.
For more information, visit their website. For queries, email them at BlazarToken@gmail.com.
About Blazar
BLAZAR is a decentralized token, and it eliminates the need for a centralized third party to manage investments in the token and fix the transparency issues. The token is built on the Ethereum network and will first be listed on the UniSwap.
JOHN DeSalvo
BLAZAR
+1 609-382-2223
blazartoken@gmail.com
