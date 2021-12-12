Submit Release
News Search

There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,379 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in the 1100 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 2:05 am, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.