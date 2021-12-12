Which groups of Europeans support or object migration? Independent research company shares in-depth statistics
Low-income liberals, and singles in Germany support migration the Most. High-income Europeans, especially Hungarians and Italians think differently.VICTORIA, MALTA, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent market research company released the results of two pieces of research. The first research examines the public opinion about illegal immigration to Europe, while the second reveals in-depth information regarding who Hungarians would like to win the 2022 elections.
The migration acceptance-related interactive reporting dashboard shows detailed insights about which demographic and social segments support or are against Europe accepting illegal immigrants and asylum seekers.
The full report with an interactive reporting dashboard is available on the website of Market Sampler:
EU migration support report
Key statistics of the EU immigration research results
- 26.5% of respondents accept migration.
- 17.5% of respondents accept migration if it’s legal.
- Over 56% of respondents do not support any form of immigration.
- Immigration is the least supported by EU citizens in the 40 to 47 years segment.
- Hungary and Italy are mostly against immigration.
- Immigration is most supported in Germany and Austria.
- People in single relationship status are more accepting than people in marriage or relationship.
- Migration is most supported by low and mid-income people with liberal political views, while high-income liberals are not as supportive.
Disclaimer: This research was not sponsored by any public or political organization. The research results are based on public opinion and do not reflect the opinion or views of the research agency.
Public opinion research results regarding the 2022 Hungarian elections
The 2022 elections in Hungary can be a game-changer for Hungary. The fragmented opposition joined a coalition to have a chance to beat Viktor Orban in the next elections. The six-party grouping elected Péter Márki-Zay as the prime ministerial candidate. Péter Márki-Zay was an unexpected winner of the pre-elections organized by Ferenc Gyurcsany, former prime minister of Hungary who runs DK, the strongest opposition party.
Despite Viktor Orban having been the subject of fierce criticism for his anti-migration and anti-LGBT measures in recent years, he remains popular with Hungarians.
The full report with an interactive reporting dashboard is available on the website of Market Sampler:
2022 Hungarian election survey report
Key statistics from the 2022 Hungarian election-related public research:
- Over 49% of respondents would be happy for someone else instead of Viktor Orban or Márki-Zay.
- 35.4% of respondents would like to continue having Viktor Orban as prime minister in the future.
- 15% would vote for the opposition leader Márki-Zay Peter.
- Viktor Orban is the most popular in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.
- Márki-Zay Peter is most popular with low-income, low-education segments.
Disclaimer: This research was not sponsored by any public or political organization. The research results are based on public opinion and do not reflect the opinion or views of the research agency.
Both reports were published by Market Sampler, an independent Malta-based market research company. The survey company has been involved in political and public opinion research for NGOs, government agencies, and social enterprises. The company provides information for multiple parties during the 2021 German federal election.
Should you wish to use the research results, you must cite the Market Sampler and the URL for reference.
