Homicide: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 10, 2021, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:06 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, in the hallway of an apartment building, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. A second adult male victim was found outside of the building, conscious and breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the first victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 34 year-old Davon Childs, of Hyattsville, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.