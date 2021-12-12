Urgent Care apps Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Rising demand for patient-centered treatment and increasing adoption of mobile apps for reduction in healthcare costs are driving the urgent care apps market.

The global urgent care apps market is projected to reach USD 7,931.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research . The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape. In an emergency circumstance, the mobile application can notify health care providers of urgent situations, and healthcare professionals can quickly provide all the essential information through the app. The post-hospital applications segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period, which is attributable to benefits of post-hospital applications such as expense reduction, error prevention, enhanced patient outcomes, preventive care, and efficient medication management. The trauma segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Surge in the number of roadway accidents in developing nations and rising need for post-hospital treatments are estimated to promote growth of this segment during the forecast period. The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the advantages such as hosting emergency care apps in the cloud, including enhanced reliability, effective data processing, better safety, and enhanced accessibility. However, alternative solutions such as instant messaging applications and concerns associated with cyber-attacks are expected to impede the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.

The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Urgent Care Apps market demand and supply chains. The emergency care & training segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for patient-centered treatment and increasing adoption of mobile apps for reduction in healthcare costs are driving the urgent care apps market. The current trends of the Urgent Care Apps market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Urgent Care Apps market report. The global urgent care apps market is projected to expand significantly, owing to increasing adoption of mobile apps to reduce healthcare costs. Rising demand for patient-centered treatment is anticipated to further drive the global urgent care market during the forecast period. Urgent Care Apps Market Size – USD 591.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 40.2%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) for high-quality healthcare outcomes. The specialized smartphone app for hospitals can quickly detect emergency situations with convenience. Growing adoption of new-technology solutions in healthcare, availability of developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing penetration of smartphones are expected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care apps market on the basis of type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication

Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care

Post-hospital Applications

Clinical Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cardiac Conditions

Stroke

Trauma

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medication Management

Emergency Care & Training

Symptom Checking

Rehabilitation

Key geographical areas:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Urgent Care Apps market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Urgent Care Apps market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

