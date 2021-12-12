Busine s Intelligence s And Analytics Market Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global business intelligence and analytics market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027

The global business intelligence and analytics market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The partnership will also enable GoodData to enhance emphasis on interactive self-service analytics, user interfaces, data visualizations, and extend customer service to handle complicated data governance, cybersecurity, and privacy issues. due to growing adoption of OLAP processing-built business intelligence and analytics solutions in various industries and sectors, since OLAP comprises analytical queries, reporting, and decision support. During the forecast period, the global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions. Furthermore, increasing adoption of search-driven analytics to prepare reports will propel revenue growth of the global business intelligence and analytics market growth to a significant extent in the near future. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. Growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions and rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries and sectors are factors driving business intelligence and analytics market growth.

The partnership will strengthen Visa's focus towards offering access to knowledge and analysis to support Visa customers to understand the impact and efficiency of crucial decision-making. business intelligence and analytics Market Size – USD 27.20 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of search-driven analytics to generate analysis reports. Due to rapid adoption of cloud technologies by end-users, the modern channel data delivery segment is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share than other data delivery segments during the forecast period. This can be attributed to significantly high demand for cloud-hosted business intelligence and analytics solutions, which offer streamlined data exchange.The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market demand and supply chains The current trends of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market report. Based on application, the business management segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global business intelligence and analytics market due to increasing implementation of business intelligence and analytics solutions in order to optimize business performance with efficient planning, budgeting, accounting, and forecasting.

Key Market Participants Include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global business intelligence and analytics market on the basis of process type, data delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Retail

