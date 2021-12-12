Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / VAPO / Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B5007056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                              

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2021, 1755 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferson Rd. in the Town of Leicester

VIOLATIONS:

-Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

-Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

-Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Donald E. Durkee                                       

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/11/2021 at 1755 Hours the Vermont State Police received the report of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Ferson Rd. in the Town of Leicester.

 

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Donald Durkee (74) of Leicester, VT drove to a residence on Ferson Rd. in the Town of Leicester with the intention of causing unnecessary suffering to a vulnerable adult. While at the residence, Durkee was found to be in violation of an active Abuse Prevention Order.

 

Further investigation revealed Durkee had prevented access to emergency services for the victim.

 

Durkee was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility with active conditions of release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021, 1230 hours           

 

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

 

BAIL: $5000

 

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

