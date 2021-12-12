New Haven Barracks / VAPO / Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 21B5007056 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: 802-388-4919 DATE/TIME: 12/11/2021, 1755 Hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferson Rd. in the Town of Leicester VIOLATIONS: -Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order -Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult -Interference with Access to Emergency Services ACCUSED: Donald E. Durkee AGE: 74 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/11/2021 at 1755 Hours the Vermont State Police received the report of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Ferson Rd. in the Town of Leicester.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Donald Durkee (74) of Leicester, VT drove to a residence on Ferson Rd. in the Town of Leicester with the intention of causing unnecessary suffering to a vulnerable adult. While at the residence, Durkee was found to be in violation of an active Abuse Prevention Order.

Further investigation revealed Durkee had prevented access to emergency services for the victim.

Durkee was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility with active conditions of release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.