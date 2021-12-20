What Is Liposomal Vitamin C? Top 6 Revealing Facts
Liposomes Vitamin C is better absorbed because they bond to your tissue membranes first, facilitating the delivery of nutrients.”JAMAICA, NEW YORK, US, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitamin C is one of the essential nutrients that the human body requires; however, humans cannot produce or store Vitamin C. Daily intake of Vitamin C is vital for maintaining optimum health. It is an ever discovered well-known and efficacious Immune-boosting, antioxidant, anti-pathogenic, antiviral, antitoxin, and anti-aging nutrients. Vitamin C has scientifically improved nearly every body component, including the immune system, heart, hair, skin, and nails!
Vitamin C has demonstrated skin-beneficial properties such as increased collagen production, bone health, and oxidative stress decline. Aging plays a significant role in decreasing collagen in the skin; adding vitamin C to your daily diet increases vitamin C levels, a vital component of collagen production. According to a recent study Liposomal Vitamin C can boost skin elasticity by 33%.
Then What is Liposomal Vitamin C?
Liposomes are bubbles measured in nanometer. A nanometer is one billionth of a meter, which is extremely small. They are similar to the body's cells, and their function is to protect the integrity of Vitamin C during the delivery process to the cells. Vitamin C has contained within these liposomes spherical vesicles, where it performs the vital task of delivering to the cell membrane. This rapid process increases the bioavailability of Vitamin C without being dissolved and increases the absorption rate with the added benefit of enhancing the effectiveness.
Here is a list of revealing facts about what is Liposomal Vitamin C and its health benefits.
Liposomal Vitamin C helps maintain skin health:
Liposomal Vitamin C aids the body's collagen production, the glue that keeps us
together structurally. Collagen is vital for cells' optimum function because it helps keep infections and poisons out, where they may cause serious harm. It also aids in the upkeep of skin's smoothness, bounce, and elasticity.
Liposomal Vitamin C improves mood:
It aids in the formation of neurotransmitters which are chemical messengers in the body, such as dopamine and adrenaline, which govern our mood. Liposomal vitamin C crosses the blood-brain barrier with ease, allowing it to be utilized Instantly for mental support and mood control. Researchers found that people in the study had a sad mood and higher cognitive impairment when they didn't get enough vitamin C.
Bioavailability is improved:
Liposomes do not rely on a carrier mechanism to deliver their contents. Liposomes penetrate the intestinal wall and cellular membranes due to their nano size. Encapsulated nutrients are more resistant to stomach acids and the harsh environment of the gastrointestinal tract, which can degrade nutrients before they are absorbed. Micronized encapsulation surpasses other kinds in terms of transmucosal (oral) uptake and intracellular delivery.
Liposomal Vitamin C improves your immune system:
Vitamin C is your immune system's defender. It helps reduce the frequency of common colds half. Vitamin C is the most potent antioxidant in your body system. Vitamin C's potential to directly enhance and activate various critical immune system processes is a subject with extensive research.
It helps in Stress-reduction:
Stress is known to induce various health issues, some of which may or may not be significant. The body may lose some critical levels of minerals during periods of extreme stress. What is liposomal Vitamin C function? Liposomal vitamins C regulate the body's overall balance, which helps to avoid stress.
It avoids memory lapses:
Liposomal vitamin C aids in the treatment of memory loss by offering an effective defense against external chemicals that are harmful to the body. It works by dissolving amyloid plaques that can build up in the brain. Amyloid plaques are abnormal proteins responsible for Alzheimer's disease.
It aids in the healing process:
Vitamin C in liposomes plays a crucial function in collagen formation. It is Involved in the regeneration and healing of wounds. The result is the faster recovery of people who have had surgery.
Non-intrusive and simple to use:
Compared to injections, taking liposomal vitamin C to enhance your blood level is more convenient. Injections can be pricey, uncomfortable, and potentially dangerous owing to contamination risk. Liposomal vitamin C may also be mixed with fluids, making it suitable for persons who have trouble swallowing
pills.
What's the Difference Between Liposomal Vitamin C and Regular Vitamin C?
Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is available in several forms such as capsule, tablet, powder, liquid vitamin C, and buffered vitamin C. This type of vitamin C is water-soluble and absorbed quickly with water. Approximately 60% of the human body is water, and the cells consist of lipids or fat. Oil and water are not compatible; they repel each other. This fact indicates that water-soluble vitamin C does not efficiently absorb in the cells as lipsomal Vitamin C. The body can only absorb minimal dosages of conventional vitamin C; the more significant the dose above 1000mg per day, the absorption rate decreases to less than 50%! The excess vitamin C passes in the urine.
Conclusion
Most consumers are not aware of what is liposomal vitamin C it's an essential component of human health. The best source of vitamin C is fresh fruits and vegetables especially citrus fruits. The Food and Nutrition Board recommended dietary allowance daily (RDA). For adult men, it is 90 mg per day. The RDA for females aged 19 and above is 75 mg per day. For persons aged 19 to 50, the RDA is 120 mg per day when pregnant or nursing. It differs for children based on their age. Vitamin C is available as combination products, lotions, creams, serums, sprays, and patches. Dietary intake of up to 2000 mg per day have been used successfully by adults.
