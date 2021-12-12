Arrests Made in Carjacking, Armed Robberies, and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the First and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred in the First and Sixth Districts.

First District

Unarmed Carjacking: On Thursday, November 18, 2021, at approximately 8:28 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, in the 1400 block of E Street, Northeast. The suspects threatened the victim and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-168-920

Sixth District

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Sunday, November 7, 2021, at approximately 8:00 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 3600 block of B Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-162-706

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Monday, November 15, 2021, at approximately 1:34 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2300 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-166-996

Robbery (Force and Violence)/Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 11:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects assault the victim and took the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-168-434

Robbery (Force and Violence)/Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, November 18, 2021, at approximately 4:08 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 4200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast. The suspects demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle and assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-168-483

Armed Robbery (Knife): On Thursday, November 18, 2021, at approximately 6:50 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 3700 block of D Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-168-520

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Saturday, December 4, 2021, at approximately 10:15 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, in the 3400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-177-236

Robbery (Fear)/Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Sunday, December 5, 2021, at approximately 2:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The suspects demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle and the victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-177-542

On Friday, December 10, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto) (CCN:21-162-706), Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto) (CCN:21-166-996), Robbery (Force and Violence)/Theft One (Stolen Auto) (CCN:21-168-434), Robbery (Force and Violence)/Theft One (Stolen Auto) (CCN: 21-168-483), and Robbery (Fear)/Theft One (Stolen Auto) (CCN: 21-177-542).

Also, on Friday, December 10, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) (CCN:21-177-236).

Also, on Friday, December 10, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking (CCN:21-168-920), Robbery (Force and Violence)/Theft One (Stolen Auto) (CCN: 21-168-483), and Armed Robbery (Knife) (CCN: 21-168-520).

These cases remains under investigation.

