The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA establishes bilateral relations with Dangriga Town, Belize
December 7, 2021, bilateral relations were established between SHRIKAILASA and Dangriga Town, BelizeMONTCLAIR, CA, USA, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bilateral relation is a significant factor contributing towards global peace and stability. On December 7, 2021, the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA established bilateral relations with Dangriga Town, Belize. The mayor of the town, His Worship Robert Mariano, also conferred a proclamation, proclaiming January 3rd, 2022, Incarnation day of The SPH, as KAILASA’s SPH Nithyananda Day, thereby honoring the achievements and success of The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) and The Sovereign of the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam in reviving the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, the First Nation of Hindus - SHRIKAILASA.
Dangriga town is the largest settlement in Southern Belize, located on the Caribbean coast. It is known as the spiritual and cultural capital of Belize due to its influence of the country’s indigenous Garifuna people.
About Section
The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA’s, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, First Nation of Hindus and having founding principles of ahimsa (non violence), advaita (oneness) and living in harmony with nature and fellow human beings presents a bold vision for the of human potential, peaceful co-existence, organic living and alignment with nature, echoing the ideal that once thrived in the enlightened civilizations of the East.
The Sovereign of the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (“SPH”), Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam (“JGM”), His Divine Holiness (“HDH”) Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashiva is the reviver of Hinduism and SHRIKAILASA, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, the First Nation of Hindus. SHRIKAILASA led by the SPH has been working ardently using the science of enlightenment based in Hinduism to support humanity for global peace (Ahimsa), gender equality, fight against global warming, universal free access to holistic education and healthcare, veganism as per Hinduism, etc.
SHRIKAILASA, works to unite all nations for common human values such as global peace, eradicating poverty, religious tolerance, gender equality, women empowerment, youth empowerment, eradicating illiteracy, sustainable development, animal protection, establishment and support of food banks, holistic healthcare, revival of ancient heritage of Hinduism, protecting and reviving the science of enlightened birthing and pregnancy, democracy and uncorrupt elections, ethical environmentalism, protection of monks, organic and sustainable agriculture, recovery of drug abuse, sexual abuse victims, vegetarianism and climate change.
M Ananda
KAILASA
+1 425-269-2923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other