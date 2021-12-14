2022 Brooks Resources Annual Wall Calendar Features Local Photo Contest Winner
Bend, Oregon real estate company’s free 2022 calendar features a winning photo contest entry of the Cascade Mountains by photographer Christian Murillo
Just like the Cascade Mountain peaks emerging from the Central Oregon clouds, our community has proven its resilience, strength and solidarity even in the face of adversity.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks Resources Corporation today announced the availability of its annual wall calendar, a 40-plus year old Central Oregon tradition. This year, the company issued a call for entries and held a photo contest to help select the image for the 2022 calendar. Christian Murillo captured the winning entry, which features a panoramic view of the Cascade Mountains peeking above the clouds, taken from atop Mt. Bachelor.
— Brooks Resources 2022 Calendar
The theme of the photo contest was “resilience”, a nod to the events of the past several months and a celebration of Central Oregon's enduring spirit of resilience. The Brooks Resources internal judging committee felt that Murillo’s image, which includes a captivating view of Broken Top and South Sister in the foreground, shows how the Central Oregon community is emerging stronger than ever from recent challenges.
The statement included on the 2022 Calendar encompasses this perspective, with the words:
“Just like the Cascade Mountain peaks emerging from the Central Oregon clouds, our community has proven its resilience, strength and solidarity even in the face of adversity. This stunning image, taken by local Bend, Oregon photographer, Christian Murillo, illustrates that there are things that truly endure, providing touchstones for our future.”
Several beautiful entries were received for this first-ever Brooks Resources wall calendar photo contest. Murillo’s winning image will not only be featured all over Central Oregon homes and businesses via the free calendar, but he also won a cash prize.
Brooks Resources has partnered with the Bend High School Ski Team to distribute free calendars to local businesses and gathering spots throughout the community. Calendars will also be available for touchless pickup in the entrance of the Brooks Resources corporate office, open Monday - Friday, 8am - 5pm. The office is located in downtown Bend, Oregon at 409 NW Franklin Avenue.
About Brooks Resources
Brooks Resources Corporation is one of Central Oregon’s oldest and most respected real estate development companies. Since 1969, Brooks Resources has built master-planned, mixed-use neighborhoods, luxury residential neighborhoods and vacation resorts, as well as commercial campuses and mixed-use buildings. Brooks Resources is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around development, positive, thoughtful growth and giving back to the community it serves. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.
