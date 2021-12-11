Smile Care Dental Provides Dental Fee Guides for Canadians
Knowing how dentists determine their fees serves as a helpful way for patients to identify affordable dental care options.
Dental costs are not the same as dental prices... patients can cut their dental costs down significantly by simply understanding this difference.”CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge-based dental clinic Smile Care Dental has announced the release of an online resource that provides prospective dental patients in Canada with an efficient way of finding out the prices they can expect to pay whenever they need dental care. They identified the trouble patients face when trying to identify an affordable dentist, which prompted the husband-and-wife team of dentists to release this dental fee guide.
Intending to supply prospective patients with the information they need to save themselves time and money, this guide contains a comprehensive listing of the Dentist Fee Guides made available by the Dental Associations of each Territory and Province in Canada.
Although dentists have the autonomy to set their prices, by and large, the great majority of practices will set their rates in line with their particular provincial dental fee guide.
Smile Care Dentists explains that fee guides follow the same structure across the board, with features including:
1) The identification of all dental procedures with a unique 5-digit 'dental code.'
2) All procedure codes on dental fee guides across the country are the same
3) All Provincial Dental Associations are tasked with updating their fee guides each year
4) A significant proportion of dental procedures will involve the use of more than one dental code
Since dental care is not covered under the OHIP (Ontario Health Insurance Plan), the average Canadian pays for dental care out of their own pocket unless they have private or employer insurance. Patients must identify the appropriate fee guide for their particular region or province because dentist prices will vary from one province to the next.
The resource highlights some of the ways patients can ensure that their best interests are served and that they are not overcharged through distasteful dentist scams, such as prescribing unnecessary dental work. It is stressed that dental costs are not the same as dental prices, especially in cases where patients allow their dentists to decide which procedures to carry out unquestioningly. Watchful patients can cut their dental costs down significantly by simply understanding this difference.
Interested parties may access this resource at no cost here, from where they will be better able to navigate the often convoluted world of Canadian dental costs.
