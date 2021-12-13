Yucreat Announces an Airdrop of Over 40,000 YUCT Tokens as it passes the 15K User's mark

Yucreat airdrop https://t.me/YucreatAirdropBot Yucreat YUCT Token

After its first six months of operation, Yucreat is looking forward to 2022, where it will start to air its members' projects, enter the NFT market, and more.

LUXEMBOURG, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a major overhaul of its coin, Yucreat has, On August 8th, 2021, began the process of moving all YUC coins holders to the BSC chain and releasing the $YUCT.To celebrate the migration, Team Yucreat announces The Holidays Airdrop that will deliver 40,000 YUCT Tokens to 1000 randomly chosen winners. The Airdrop will begin on December 14th, 2021, and end on January 29th, 2022.Yucreat will add an additional participation giveaway of 10's of 1000's more tokens to each participant who will participate thru Telegram . Everyone will receive a random number of tokens ranging from 1-100 YUCT. This will help promote Yucreat's new Staking features that permit token holders to participate directly and support innovative ideas through smart contract binding.Yucreat is the Decentralized Supply chain alternative Marketplace that promises to bring transparency into a world of excess fees and abuse. It will also unleash its community's creative power by removing roadblocks and making the average person's life simpler for product development, production, and distribution.Yucreat now easily facilitates the connection between stakers and micro-stakers into innovative ideas. Elon Musk's quest inspired the process of finding the materials he needed to start Space X. The vision was to make it easy for innovators to source everything they need to reach prototype and pre-production levels.Join YUCT Token Airdrop campaign: https://t.me/YucreatAirdropBot Coin Market Cap listing: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yucreat/ Join Yucreat Exchange Social Networks:Telegram (Yucreat Official Channel) https://t.me/yucreatchat Telegram (Yucreat.org Platform Main Group) https://t.me/yucreat_com Twitter https://twitter.com/yucreat Facebook https://www.facebook.com/yucreat Linktree https://linktr.ee/yucreat Website https://yucreat.org/ YUCREAT is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only, and the information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Meet Yucreat, THE FIRST DECENTRALIZED IDEA INCUBATOR DAPP, Explained in 90 Seconds