New Children’s Book, by Business Author Mike Michalowicz, Teaches Money Management for Kids

Cover picture of childrens book, My Money Bunnies by Mike Michalowicz

My Money Bunnies by author and keynote speaker Mike Michalowicz

Bestselling, small business author and keynote speaker Mike Michalowicz officially announces the release of his first ever children’s book, My Money Bunnies.

Treat money with care and it will care for you.”
— Mike Michalowicz
BOONTON, NJ, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Michalowicz is a multi-time Wall Street Journal Best Selling Author. His business books have been translated into 23 languages and sell all over the world. The adult business version of Profit First, which has sold over a million copies worldwide, is available both in its original text, as well as in industry specific renditions. Now, by popular demand, author Mike Michalowicz, has created a children’s version, to help parents start their children off to fiscal responsibility in a fun way.
My Money Bunnies captures the innovative cash management system of Profit First. Kids will love going on an adventure with Sophie, who learned how to save for her big dream, while still saving money for an occasional fun purchase. The book concludes with Sophie’s greatest lesson: the My Money Bunnies system allows her to serve others, too! My Money Bunnies engages and encourages the next generation to effectively manage money - for life.

Contact: Agent, Li Hayes, Leeward Agency LLC
SID@goleeward.com
+1 203-314-2441

My Money Bunnies
Author: Mike Michalowicz
Illustrator: Colette Alexandratos
ISBN-13: 978-0-578-92999-6
Published by: Obsidian Launch,
2021

Li Hayes
Leeward Agency LLC
+1 203-314-2441
SID@goleeward.com
My Money Bunnies, a message from the author Mike Michalowicz

