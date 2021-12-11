Congratulations, Professor Tzenios, the New Senior Executive Vice-President of the World Academy of Medical Science
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Board of the World Academy of Medical Science has named Professor. Dr. Nikolaos Tzenios as Senior Executive Vice-President of the World Academy of Medical Science for his extraordinary, groundbreaking clinical research and ongoing academic accomplishments.
Dr. Tzenios is a living lesson to future generations of academics and scientists. Nikolaos demonstrated that resilience and intensive cooperative work could break the limitation of time and the restraints of the mind.
Professor Tzenios achieved in less than 30 months what usually would require multiple lifetimes of academic studies and research work.
Dr. Tzenios, in an ultimate extraordinary achievement, is following simultaneously 3 Doctor of Science programs and multiple Post Graduate programs, including very prestigious programs at Harvard University, Stanford University, and Sorbonne University.
Dr. Tzenios is a tenured Professor of Public Health, holds Ph.Ds., two H.C. Doctorates, and multiple post-Doctoral and post-Graduate awards.
Professor Tzenios is an elected academician, fellow, and member of over seven prestigious Medical, Political, and Social Sciences academies.
Dr. Tzenios declined our invitation for an interview. Still, he conveyed his gratitude to the honorable Fellow academicians for their trust. He thanked his wife and his family, friends, and team for supporting his quest for change and success.
Professor Tzenios promised to answer all questions in an open forum discussion in the future.
Professor Tzenios has urged young scientists to arm themselves with resilience. He added: "No valley can not be crossed, and no mountain can not be climbed if the efforts match the will and wishes." "When searching for innovation, Never accept defeat, never take a no as an answer, and Never stop to try, as success maybe just behind the next corner."
Dr. Tzenios ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolastzenios ) is an Ambassador of the European Association for Cancer Research, Member of the Scientific of the European Medical Association,
Fellow of The Royal Society for Public Health, a Fellow of The Royal Society of Medicine, a Fellow of the World Academy of Medical Sciences
Member of the AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ANTI-AGING MEDICINE, the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), and the American Federation for Medical Research
Affiliate Member of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Associate
Member of the Royal Society of Biology (U.K.)
ASSOCIATE ACADEMICIAN of the International Academy of Social Sciences
Member of the American Association for Cancer Research
Member of the American College of Healthcare Executives
Member of the American College of Medical Quality
Member of the European Association of Cancer Research
Member of the American Society of Preventive Oncology
Member of the American Public Health Association
Member of the Genetics Society of America (GSA)
Associate Member of the American Obesity Medicine Association
Member of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals.
Member of the European Society of Human Genetics
Member of the European Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism, ESPEN
Member of the Canadian Public Health Association
Member of the British Association for Cancer Research.
Congratulations, Professor Tzenios, Our Congratulations, Professor Tzenios, the New Senior Executive Vice-President of the World Academy of Medical Science!
WAMS ( https://wams.online ), the World Academy of Medical Sciences, as the sole official world institution of medical sciences of its kind, puts its principal aim on the task of establishing a universal medical medium and sphere in which the standards and practice of clinical and basic medical sciences can academically be followed, performed, improved, and expanded through collaborative work, duties, missions, and activities.
The Academy administers an international convergence of Medicine, generating better cooperation and attunement between its members, member institutions, and scientific partners, including medical faculties, medical schools, hospitals, medical institutions, medical research centers and laboratories, and medical, biomedical, and pharmaceutical enterprises, institutions, and associations.
Providing an international network of medical research and clinical activities on academic levels, the Academy, as the executive body of the World Medicine, administers, represents, and promotes an establishment of international Medicine based on impartial progress and expansion of the medical and medicine-related sciences with conformed academic and practical standards. In this establishment, the substratum of all these activities primarily consists of research, training, and education.
Andrew Braithwaite
Dr. Tzenios is a living lesson to future generations of academics and scientists. Nikolaos demonstrated that resilience and intensive cooperative work could break the limitation of time and the restraints of the mind.
Professor Tzenios achieved in less than 30 months what usually would require multiple lifetimes of academic studies and research work.
Dr. Tzenios, in an ultimate extraordinary achievement, is following simultaneously 3 Doctor of Science programs and multiple Post Graduate programs, including very prestigious programs at Harvard University, Stanford University, and Sorbonne University.
Dr. Tzenios is a tenured Professor of Public Health, holds Ph.Ds., two H.C. Doctorates, and multiple post-Doctoral and post-Graduate awards.
Professor Tzenios is an elected academician, fellow, and member of over seven prestigious Medical, Political, and Social Sciences academies.
Dr. Tzenios declined our invitation for an interview. Still, he conveyed his gratitude to the honorable Fellow academicians for their trust. He thanked his wife and his family, friends, and team for supporting his quest for change and success.
Professor Tzenios promised to answer all questions in an open forum discussion in the future.
Professor Tzenios has urged young scientists to arm themselves with resilience. He added: "No valley can not be crossed, and no mountain can not be climbed if the efforts match the will and wishes." "When searching for innovation, Never accept defeat, never take a no as an answer, and Never stop to try, as success maybe just behind the next corner."
Dr. Tzenios ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolastzenios ) is an Ambassador of the European Association for Cancer Research, Member of the Scientific of the European Medical Association,
Fellow of The Royal Society for Public Health, a Fellow of The Royal Society of Medicine, a Fellow of the World Academy of Medical Sciences
Member of the AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ANTI-AGING MEDICINE, the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), and the American Federation for Medical Research
Affiliate Member of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Associate
Member of the Royal Society of Biology (U.K.)
ASSOCIATE ACADEMICIAN of the International Academy of Social Sciences
Member of the American Association for Cancer Research
Member of the American College of Healthcare Executives
Member of the American College of Medical Quality
Member of the European Association of Cancer Research
Member of the American Society of Preventive Oncology
Member of the American Public Health Association
Member of the Genetics Society of America (GSA)
Associate Member of the American Obesity Medicine Association
Member of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals.
Member of the European Society of Human Genetics
Member of the European Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism, ESPEN
Member of the Canadian Public Health Association
Member of the British Association for Cancer Research.
Congratulations, Professor Tzenios, Our Congratulations, Professor Tzenios, the New Senior Executive Vice-President of the World Academy of Medical Science!
WAMS ( https://wams.online ), the World Academy of Medical Sciences, as the sole official world institution of medical sciences of its kind, puts its principal aim on the task of establishing a universal medical medium and sphere in which the standards and practice of clinical and basic medical sciences can academically be followed, performed, improved, and expanded through collaborative work, duties, missions, and activities.
The Academy administers an international convergence of Medicine, generating better cooperation and attunement between its members, member institutions, and scientific partners, including medical faculties, medical schools, hospitals, medical institutions, medical research centers and laboratories, and medical, biomedical, and pharmaceutical enterprises, institutions, and associations.
Providing an international network of medical research and clinical activities on academic levels, the Academy, as the executive body of the World Medicine, administers, represents, and promotes an establishment of international Medicine based on impartial progress and expansion of the medical and medicine-related sciences with conformed academic and practical standards. In this establishment, the substratum of all these activities primarily consists of research, training, and education.
Andrew Braithwaite
Release News
+44 161 818 6487
email us here