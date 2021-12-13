Yessy Baby Continues to Add New Baby Shoes to Its Classic Collection

One of the nation's best at making leather baby shoes continues the trend of adding unique collections to its online store.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Yessy Baby are proud to announce today that it continues to add new baby shoes to its Classic Collection.

Klara Jeszenszki, spokesperson for Yessy Baby, said five new shoes have been added to its Classic Collection.

Yessy Baby specializes in making leather baby shoes for the littlest of feet because it knows feet are one of the most important parts of the body. The company makes its baby shoes from 100 percent Italian leather from the toe to heel, unlike many others out there, which use synthetic materials.

Regarding the newly added baby shoes, Jeszenszki revealed, the shoes include Classic Crimson Red Leather Baby Shoes; Classic Crimson Lilac Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/classic-crimson-lilac-leather-baby-shoes); Classic Crimson Red Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/classic-crimson-red-leather-baby-shoes); Classic Tan and Metallic Brown Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/classic-tan-and-metallic-brown-leather-baby-shoes), and the Classic Tan Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/classic-tan-leather-baby-shoes).

“Our classic and everyday baby shoes are handmade in Ohio,” Jeszenszki stressed before adding, “They are made from 100 percent smooth and soft Italian leather, which is perfect for your little one's delicate feet.”

Jeszenszki went on to point out that individuals will know its baby shoes are made from all leather when they open the box to a smell the scent of pure leather.

“Our baby shoes have an elastic band to ensure they stay on your little one's feet and are easy to take on and off,” Jeszenszki said. “They have a soft sole made from suede to allow your little one's feet to breathe.”

The company, which also has holiday and seasonal shoes available, also recently added a designer collection of leather baby shoes to Yessy Baby's online store. Some of the newly added designer collection of leather baby shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/designer-collection) include the Bow Tie Snow and Ocean Blue Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/classic-snow-white-leather-baby-shoes), Bow Plum and Metallic Silver Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/plum-and-metallic-silver-bow-baby-booties), Bow Gold and Metallic Brown Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/gold-and-metallic-brown-bow-baby-booties), and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.yessybaby.com/about.

###

About Yessy Baby

Yessy Baby was founded, owned, and operated by a mama and inspired by her mini. We feel it’s important to protect the littlest of feet by using natural materials, soft soles, and all by making it practical for parents - not to mention the cuteness. The best part of it all? All of our shoes are designed and made in Cleveland, Ohio.

Contact Details:

1242 E 49th St Ste 5-1

Cleveland, OH 44114

United States