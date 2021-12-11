DOH News Release: DOH expands booster authorization to 16 and 17-year-olds

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is adopting expanded guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on COVID-19 booster vaccinations. Hawai‘i residents ages 16 and 17 may receive a booster dose if it has been at least six months since the completion of the initial series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

DOH reminds all eligible residents they can receive a booster dose if it has been at least two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or six months since completing their Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech series. Teens 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The recent emergence of the Omicron variant underscores the importance of vaccination and boosters. According to the CDC, strong immunity, such as that provided by a booster, will likely prevent severe illness. Everyone should continue to practice other mitigation measures, such as wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings and staying home from work or school and getting tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick.

Vaccines are widely available across the state. Find a convenient location at https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/.

