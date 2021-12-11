Arrest Made in a Homicide: 800 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in the 800 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:21 am, members of the First District responded to the area of the listed location for the reports of an individual down. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old Carl Harris, of no fixed address.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, 25 year-old Antoine Johnson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

