/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Photo Booth Rentals gain in popularity for holiday events this year, Inflatable Party Magic has launched a comprehensive collection that will be a hit at parties for clients in the Dallas Forth Worth area.

For close to two decades, Inflatable Party Magic has made a mark with its clients in the region by offering them the best party inflatables and other rental solutions that are a huge success. From bounces houses to water slides, obstacle courses, and interactive games, it has a wide range of options they can choose from. Moreover, it also has a collection of chairs, tables, and other party essentials that save clients a lot of hassle.



Inflatable Party Magic - Photo Booth Rentals

That’s why Inflatable Party Magic has become the one-stop destination for people looking to host children’s parties, corporate events, church gatherings, reunions, and more. The company takes all the effort possible including safety checks of its inventory on a regular basis to ensure that its clients get nothing but the best. Experienced and friendly professionals working with the company make the process of renting to installation hassle-free.

And that level of top-notch service and impeccable products can be expected when people choose Photo Booth Rentals for their holiday parties. They are a smart and fun way of making memories at events that will be cherished for a long time to come. What can be more fun than party guests picking up props and striking a pose or two in front of the camera? That’s easily possible with the help of these rentals at Inflatable Party Magic.

Quite simply, it can be an iPad booth that is fun and safe for people of all ages. All one has to do is enter the phone number or email to receive their photographs that will bring a smile to their faces. Hosts receive all the photographs from the event so that they can be shared on corporate websites, as well as social media. It’s interesting to note that all photo booths come with 8’ x 10’ professional backdrops.

Clients can choose two from the six fun backgrounds Inflatable Party Magic has in store for them. They also offer a green screen for customer backgrounds, which adds more versatility. Booking these memorable Photo Booth Rentals is extremely convenient and interested party hosts can reach the company via email or call. They will be pleased to find friendly and warm customer service that can answer any questions they have in mind.

Inflatable Party Magic has consistently guaranteed top-quality rentals at budget-friendly rates. It’s also true for the photo booths that rent for $300 for 6 hours, which makes them the perfect choice for holiday party events.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic TX is a party rental company offering services in Cleburne, Arlington, Alvarado, Fort Worth, Burleson, and other DFW areas in Texas. They specialize in party rentals for all kinds of small, medium, and large-sized events. With easy online bookings, customers can select from pre-made packages or design their own package with a range of, rock climbing walls, photo booths, and more.

Contact

Inflatable Party Magic TX

Address: 2852 W FM 4, Cleburne TX 760033

Phone: 817-800-8618

Website: https://www.inflatablepartymagictx.com/









