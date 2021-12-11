Office of the Governor News Release: Disaster relief period extended for Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Oʻahu after this week’s heavy rains

HONOLULU – The disaster emergency relief period has been extended for damage caused by the severe storm that impacted the State of Hawaiʻi this week. The storm caused flooding that resulted in extensive damage to public and private property, particularly on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui and Oʻahu.

Acting Gov. Josh Green signed a second emergency proclamation extending the emergency relief period through Feb. 8, 2022. The initial proclamation was issued by Gov. Ige on Dec. 6 and set to expire on Dec. 10, 2021.

The emergency declaration gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawaiʻi. The declaration supports state and county efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of the heavy rains.

Gov. Ige returns from the Western Governors’ Association Conference in California on Saturday.

