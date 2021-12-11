Dr. Imam Talal Eid Aboud, “Mr. Anwar Faisal is a man of honor!”
BRIGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many philanthropic gifts are made quietly, even anonymously, and are never widely known. The Muslim community in Boston would like to express our most sincere gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Anwar Faisal, a humble yet extremely successful businessman, humanitarian and prolific philanthropist lauded for his extraordinary life of service, leadership, and education advocacy.
Mr. Anwar Faisal had the idea of building a place of worship in Brighton to offer the community something helpful for spiritual uplifting. The building, which used to be an American legion post, was in total disrepair. Burnt down and consequently in ruins, now is one of the magnificent mosques in Massachusetts, courtesy of the continuous efforts of Mr. Anwar Faisal.
In the words of Dr. Imam Talal Eid Aboud, “Mr. Anwar Faisal is a man of honor. Building a mosque was a great idea and highly rewarding according to Islamic teachings. This mosque is very important for American Muslims, as well as for community celebrations at the Yusuf Mosque, such as the end of Ramadan where everyone is welcome to come."
Mr. Anwar Faisal's has dedicated his valuable time and generous, thoughtful financial gifts for the last 14 years to make Yusuf Mosque a place of worship, education, and friendship for the Muslim community in Allston, Brighton, and several abutting towns. "Mr. Anwar Faisal truly is the hidden force behind the scenes, generously sponsoring the finances and ultimately responsible for success stories of several mosques, schools, and Islamic centers in Boston" – said Dr. Imam Talal Eid.
The community could not be prouder to have the immense support of Mr. Faisal in this memorable and important 14 years in its history.
Dr. Imam Talal Eid Aboud
Mr. Anwar Faisal had the idea of building a place of worship in Brighton to offer the community something helpful for spiritual uplifting. The building, which used to be an American legion post, was in total disrepair. Burnt down and consequently in ruins, now is one of the magnificent mosques in Massachusetts, courtesy of the continuous efforts of Mr. Anwar Faisal.
In the words of Dr. Imam Talal Eid Aboud, “Mr. Anwar Faisal is a man of honor. Building a mosque was a great idea and highly rewarding according to Islamic teachings. This mosque is very important for American Muslims, as well as for community celebrations at the Yusuf Mosque, such as the end of Ramadan where everyone is welcome to come."
Mr. Anwar Faisal's has dedicated his valuable time and generous, thoughtful financial gifts for the last 14 years to make Yusuf Mosque a place of worship, education, and friendship for the Muslim community in Allston, Brighton, and several abutting towns. "Mr. Anwar Faisal truly is the hidden force behind the scenes, generously sponsoring the finances and ultimately responsible for success stories of several mosques, schools, and Islamic centers in Boston" – said Dr. Imam Talal Eid.
The community could not be prouder to have the immense support of Mr. Faisal in this memorable and important 14 years in its history.
Dr. Imam Talal Eid Aboud
Yusuf Mosque
+1 617-254-1939
asjid.yusuf@gmail.com