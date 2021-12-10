State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-27

For immediate release: December 10, 2021 (21-246) Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700 State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states. The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov. Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint. King County In September 2021 the Counselor Program suspended the license of agency affiliated counselor Curtis Leon Royster (CG60312965) for multiple counts of sexual misconduct, moral turpitude, and unprofessional conduct. In September 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of massage therapist Sterling V. Latimer (MA60923900) and imposed a $5,000 fine after he was criminally charged with 4 counts of indecent liberties in King County Superior Court. Latimer inappropriately exposed and made sexual contact with 4 clients between February and June of 2020. In September 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of massage therapist Charles Deville (MA60163281) for sexual misconduct. Deville inappropriately exposed and touched patients without consent. Kittitas County In September 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Gwendolyn Anne Hull (RN60763767) for signing out and failing to document controlled substances including hydrocodone and oxycodone on multiple occasions. Lewis County In September 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Sequoiah Christal Fields (NC60630023) for improperly using a client’s debit/credit card to purchase personal beauty items. Mason County In September 2021 the Veterinary Board entered an agreement with veterinarian Gary M. Olson (VT00002961) where Olson surrendered his license and agreed to never resume practice in the state of Washington. Olson was negligent in the treatment of 12 animals under his care. Olson is banned from reapplying for his license in Washington ever again. Pierce County In September 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Laura Marie Smith (RN00101348) for altering and renegotiating personal checks. In October 2021 the secretary of health suspended the licenses of certified nursing assistant and agency affiliated counselor Lilian Wambui Cubi (NC60433144, CG60507228) and fined her $5,000. Cubi was convicted of fourth-degree criminal mistreatment that lead to the death of one of her patients in an adult family home that she owned. Spokane County In September 2021 the Dental Commission indefinitely suspended the license of dental assistant Shyla D. Gypin (D160219498) for failing to comply with a previous order requiring her participation in a substance use monitoring program. Thurston County In September 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Denise L. Martin (LP00046339) for failing to comply with a previous order requiring her participation in a substance use monitoring program. In October 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Jessica Younkerman (NA60916601) after she was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol based on an arrest that occurred while she was supposed to be attending to three patients. Yakima County In September 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Angeles Torres (NA00165044) after the Department of Social and Health Services determined that she neglected a vulnerable adult under her care. Out of State Alabama In October 2021 the Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery Board entered an agreement with osteopathic physician and surgeon Vinson M. Disanto (OP00001800) where Disanto’s license suspension was lifted and placed on probation for two years. His license was previously suspended in Alabama in 2019. North Dakota In November 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the licenses of registered nurse and advanced registered nurse Mark Allen Hill (RN60734993, AP60734994). Hill is prohibited from practicing in North Dakota and Maine. Hill plead guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud.