ARIZONA STATE TROOPERS AND PHOENIX POLICE DISPLAY AN ABUNDANCE OF COMPASSION AND DISCIPLINE IN A POTENTIALLY LETHAL ENCOUNTER

Just after 5 p.m. on December 8, 2021, two Arizona State Troopers were finishing collision investigations in a parking lot on McDowell Road, just east of State Route 51, when an unknown man knelt in front of a parked patrol vehicle. The man appeared to be in a state of distress, and as a trooper spoke with him, he suddenly pulled out a large kitchen-style knife from behind his back and made statements indicating troopers would have to shoot him.

Troopers distanced themselves from the subject and repeatedly instructed him to drop the knife, attempting to calm him down. The Phoenix Police Department arrived on the scene to assist.

Despite being told to drop the knife numerous times, the man refused to comply. Phoenix Police deployed a less-lethal round, causing the man to drop the knife and allowing troopers and officers to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was transported to a health facility and will face charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Arizona State Troopers and Phoenix Police displayed an abundance of compassion and discipline while dealing with a subject who wanted to commit suicide by cop.