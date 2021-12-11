Following updated CDC guidance, Pfizer booster shots now available for 16- and 17-year-olds in Louisiana

Following updated CDC guidance, COVID-19 booster shots are now available for 16- and 17-year-olds in Louisiana. To receive the booster dose, individuals must be at least six months past their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series completion date.

On Dec. 9, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "Today, the CDC is strengthening its booster recommendations and encouraging everyone 16 and older to receive a booster shot. Although we don’t have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants. We know that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series.”

LDH has alerted vaccine providers that this updated guidance is effective immediately.

Families can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to find a provider in their area and speak directly with medical professionals who can help answer their questions, or visit covidvaccine.la.gov.