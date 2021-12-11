More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Camden County

Waverly, GA (December 10, 2021) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Waverly, Camden County, GA. On Friday, December 10, 2021, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident that occurred on Amber Drive in Waverly. One man was shot and died.

At 11:33 a.m., the deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office were located at 161 Amber Drive, Waverly, GA, to arrest Christopher Paul Raborn, age 40. Raborn’s mother answered the door and said she did not know if her son was in the home. She let deputies in and went with them to Raborn’s bedroom. Raborn was behind the bedroom door holding a handgun. One of the deputies was in the bedroom with Raborn and his mother telling him to drop his weapon. During the incident, the deputy shot Raborn. Raborn died at the scene. No officers were injured. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.