Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Board of Massage Therapy

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Victoria Drago, Christopher Brooks, Jennifer Wasylyna, Gerald Padgett, Robin Miller and Sandra Atkinson to the Board of Massage Therapy.

Victoria Drago

Drago, of Tampa, is a Massage Therapy Instructor and Program Chair at Everest University. She is a member of the Florida State Massage Therapy Association and previously served as an Instructor at Altierus Career College. Drago attended the Suncoast School of Massage Therapy.

Christopher Brooks

Brooks, of Daytona Beach, is the Massage Therapy Program Director at Daytona State College. He is a member of the Florida State Massage Therapy Association and has been a Licensed Massage Therapist for 16 years. Brooks earned his associate’s degree in therapeutic massage from Daytona State College and his bachelor’s degree from Stetson University.

Jennifer Wasylyna

Wasylyna, of Wesley Chapel, is a Licensed Massage Therapist at River Oaks Addiction Center. She is a member of the Florida State Massage Therapy Association and was previously the National Program Director of Massage Therapy at Sanford Brown College. Wasylyna attended the Humanities Center for Allied Health and earned her bachelor’s degree from Keiser University.

Gerald Padgett

Padgett, of Gainesville, is a Licensed Massage Therapist in private practice. A United States Army Veteran, he was previously the Student and Alumni Service Representative at the Florida School of Massage. Padgett earned his bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Southern New Hampshire University.

Robin Miller

Miller, of St. Petersburg, is Chief Executive Officer of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. Previously, she was the Founder and Owner of Tranquility Day Spa. Miller serves on the board of Creative Pinellas and is the former Treasurer for the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida.

Sandra Atkinson

Atkinson, of Fort Walton Beach, is a licensed massage therapist. She has been a member of the Florida State Massage Therapy Association, Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Walton Beach Downtown Merchants Association. Atkinson served in and received an honorable discharge from the United States Army and trained at the Soothing Arts Massage School.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###