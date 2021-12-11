Submit Release
Officer Involved Death Investigation in Lincoln County, Wis.

MERRILL, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death (OID) in the county of Lincoln, Wis., that occurred on the morning of Friday, December 10, 2021.

 

At approximately 6:33 am on December 10, 2021, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a subject with a knife in a residence on Shady Lane Avenue in Pine River Township. Law enforcement entered the residence, encountered the armed subject and discharged their firearm, striking the subject. Law enforcement administered lifesaving efforts, as did EMS upon arrival, but the subject succumbed to their injuries on scene.

 

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

 

The involved officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

 

There is no danger to the public at this time.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Police Department, the Wausau Police Department, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

