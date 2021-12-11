Celebration for 75th Anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights
SAN FRANCISCO NONPROFIT ELEANOR LIVES! ANNOUNCES TWO YEAR CELEBRATION/AFFIRMATION FOR THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE
— Eleanor Roosevelt
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS ON DECEMBER 10, 2023.
To celebrate and show support for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on its 75th anniversary, the nonprofit Eleanor Lives! has created a spinning globe on the homepage of Eleanor Lives! WWW.ELEANORLIVES.ORG
Whenever a person, nonprofit or for-profit business enters their name and country, a light ignites on the globe wherever they are: white for an individual; green for a nonprofit, and blue for a for-profit business. The goal is to have 1% of people, nonprofits and businesses become lights on the globe by the 75th anniversary, December 10, 2023.
Events will be held internationally on December 10, 2023, to commemorate the UDHR. One of those events will be hosted by Eleanor Lives! in San Francisco, California, where President Truman told the closing ceremony after the creation of the United Nations “The first thing we will do is to prepare an International Bill of Rights.”
ALL PEOPLE, NONPROFITS, AND FOR-PROFIT BUSINESSES ARE ENCOURAGED TO TAKE 30 SECONDS TO BECOME A LIGHT ON THE SPINNING GLOBE!
WHEN YOU ENTER YOUR NAME AND COUNTRY, A LIGHT IS IGNITED WHEREVER YOU ARE ON THE GLOBE
ELEANOR SAID, “THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO BELIEVE IN THE BEAUTY OF THEIR DREAMS.” HELP MAKE THE FUTURE ONE OF RIGHTS FOR ALL
