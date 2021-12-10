Commission’s Final 2021 Meeting December 16-17 in Gatlinburg

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its final 2021 meeting Dec. 16-17 (Thursday-Friday) at the Margaritaville in Gatlinburg. The Dec. 16 meeting begins at 1 p.m. (EST). The second day of the meeting starts at 9 a.m.

The December meeting will include an overview on the deer harvest on opening weekends of muzzleloader and gun season, both statewide and in Unit CWD, as well as 5-year harvest trends. In addition, an update on the purchase of the large incinerator for West Tennessee will be given.

Details will be shared for the first two waterfowl quota hunt drawings. It will include a regional breakdown of applicants and successful permittees and associated success rates as well as an overview of the first local leftover drawings.

A summary of the Bridgestone-Firestone WMA proposed timber harvest will be given. Bridgestone-Firestone consists of 10,000 acres in White County on the Cumberland County line.

An overview of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s real estate program will be presented. There will be discussion on how real estate decisions are made, decision criteria, types of transactions, and use of agency lands. There will also be a recommended change to the WMA proclamation allowing for the veterans and active military duty personnel hunt at Meeman-Shelby Fore

The Boating and Law Enforcement Division will provide a brief outlook of the division’s plan to identify non-motorized vessel outfitters and assist them with coming into compliance with the rule. David Brown, executive director of the Tennessee Paddlesports Association will be a guest and discuss the paddlecraft industry.

In an effort to help those affected by breast cancer, the TWRA sold pink logo merchandise again this fall through its e-store for the Tennessee Chapter of Casting for Recovery. The donation will be made to a representative of Casting for Recovery which is a nonprofit organizational that exists to take women affected by breast cancer fly fishing.

---TWRA---