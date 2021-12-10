Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Announce Expansion to the District’s Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention Efforts

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, December 9, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Building Blocks DC Director Linda K. Harllee Harper, and the Director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement Del McFadden will announce an expansion to the District’s gun violence prevention and intervention efforts.   When: Thursday, December 9, at 11 am

Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser Linda K. Harllee Harper, Director, Building Blocks DC Del McFadden, Director, Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement   Where: Southeast Tennis and Learning Center 701 Mississippi Avenue, SE *Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Valley Avenue & Wheeler Road, SE *   Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

